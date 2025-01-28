A sell-off of global technology shares following the launch of Chinese AI app DeepSeek has wiped up to $1 trillion off US stock markets, with the US chipmaker Nvidia losing around $600 billion off its market value - the biggest such loss in US market history - and US President Donald Trump calling the app's emergence as a “wake up call” for the American firms.

Last week, Chinese startup DeepSeek launched a free AI assistant that it says uses less data at a fraction of the cost of incumbent services. By Monday, the assistant had overtaken US rival ChatGPT in downloads from Apple's app store.

This led the tech-heavy Nasdaq to fall 3.1 percent on Monday. Nvidia was the Nasdaq's biggest drag, with its shares tumbling just under 17 percent and marking a record one-day loss in market capitalisation for a Wall Street stock, according to LSEG data. Nvidia's market-cap loss on Monday was more than double the previous one-day record, set by Nvidia last September.

The Nasdaq's next-biggest drag was chipmaker Broadcom Inc, which finished down 17.4 percent, followed by ChatGPT backer Microsoft, which fell 2.1 percent and then Google parent Alphabet, which ended down 4.2 percent.

The Philadelphia semiconductor index tumbled 9.2 percent, for its biggest percentage drop since March 2020, and its biggest decliner was Marvell Technology, which tumbled 19.1 percent.

US equity declines followed a selloff that started in Asia, with Japan's SoftBank Group finishing down 8.3 percent, and moved through Europe where ASML fell 7 percent.

"If it's true that DeepSeek is the proverbial 'better mousetrap,' that could disrupt the entire AI narrative that has helped drive the markets over the last two years," said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

"It could mean less demand for chips, less need for a massive build-out of power production to fuel the models, and less need for large-scale data centres."

The hype around AI has powered a huge inflow of capital into equities in the last 18 months, inflating valuations and lifting stock markets to new highs.

'Wake-up call'

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that DeepSeek should be a "wake-up call" and could be a positive development.

"I've been reading about China and some of the companies in China, one in particular coming up with a faster method of AI and a much less expensive method, and that's good because you don't have to spend as much money. I view that as a positive, as an asset," Trump said.

"I view that as a positive because you'll be doing that too, so you won't be spending as much, and you'll get the same result, hopefully," he said.

Trump said Chinese leaders had told him the United States had the most brilliant scientists in the world, and he indicated that if Chinese industry could come up with cheaper AI technology, US companies would follow.

Earlier on Monday, DeepSeek said it was hit by a cyber attack that disrupted the users' ability to register on the site.