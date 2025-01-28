Belgium and the Democratic Republic of Congo have become embroiled in a diplomatic spat after a court in Kinshasa upheld a death sentence for a Belgian-Congolese military expert.

The military court handed down the verdict to Jean-Jacques Wondo in an appeal case for allegedly orchestrating an abortive coup last year in DRC, his lawyer said Monday.

The Belgian government announced Monday the immediate recall of its ambassador to Kinshasa for consultations and the summoning of the ambassador of DRC to Brussels “to express our disappointment,” according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry.