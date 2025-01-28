WORLD
2 MIN READ
DRC, Belgium in diplomatic spat over Belgian national's death sentence
The Belgian government has recalled its ambassador to Kinshasa for consultations.
DRC, Belgium in diplomatic spat over Belgian national's death sentence
Wondo is among 37 alleged coup plotters, including three Americans, who were convicted on charge. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
January 28, 2025

Belgium and the Democratic Republic of Congo have become embroiled in a diplomatic spat after a court in Kinshasa upheld a death sentence for a Belgian-Congolese military expert.

The military court handed down the verdict to Jean-Jacques Wondo in an appeal case for allegedly orchestrating an abortive coup last year in DRC, his lawyer said Monday.

The Belgian government announced Monday the immediate recall of its ambassador to Kinshasa for consultations and the summoning of the ambassador of DRC to Brussels “to express our disappointment,” according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

RECOMMENDED

“This death sentence of our compatriot cannot be taken lightly given the great weaknesses of the elements presented during the hearings and the manifest lack of credible evidence,” it added.

Wondo is among 37 alleged coup plotters, including three Americans, who were convicted on charges including criminal association and terrorism and sentenced to death in September 2024 by the Kinshasa military court.

RelatedKing of Belgium 'regrets' crimes against Congolese. But is that enough?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Death toll in Iran protests reaches 2,677: Human rights group
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire