Interview with David Wachsmann, Director of “Two Kids a Day”

The subject is emotionally charged and complex. How did you approach the visual and narrative style of the film to balance storytelling with advocacy?

The film is emotionally charged for several reasons and the main one is that it is about children. The idea was to make a film based on the raw materials from the interrogation rooms. Despite the fact that in the center of the film stand four Palestinian children from the Aida refugee camp in the West Bank, it was important to me to present the Israeli side, the occupying and violent side of which I am also a part, as a citizen of the country. That's why it was important for me to interview those officials, soldiers, security personnel and a military attorney.

I interviewed the Palestinian children and the people of the Israeli system on a neutral background, in order to give significant weight to what they say. At the same time let the viewer observe without being able to look away from the scenes in the interrogation rooms. There are nuances in these scenes that are sometimes only seen on a second or third viewing. The things said by the Israeli speakers connect what is happening in the interrogation rooms to the daily reality in the West Bank and turn the stomach.

How did you gain access to the families, children, and institutions involved? How did you ensure the authenticity of the stories told in the film?

It was a very long journey that included searching for the children in the West Bank. Palestinian co-producer Muhammad Babai searched for the children who appear in the footage from the interrogation rooms for many months. It took a long time for Muhammad to gain the trust of the children and their families and then I entered the picture and slowly we built the trust between us.

It is important to say that most of the Palestinian children in the refugee camps and villages in the West Bank only "meet" soldiers who enter their homes and arrest them violently and shoot them at demonstrations and army checkpoints. Or settlers who come under the protection of the army, with the aim of harming them and expelling them from their lands. These are the Israelis they meet on a daily basis who unfortunately represent the majority of Israeli society. That's why I can understand the difficulty in creating trust when an Israeli director comes and wants to make a film about their story. It's not easy and it takes time and rightfully so.

As for the Israeli interviewees, we chose them carefully with a decision that I did not want them to be interviewees who "shoot and cry" but people who believe in their path and who stand behind their actions even today. There were quite a few interviewees that we filmed over the years and in the end did not make it into the film.

Over the years we have met dozens if not hundreds of children throughout the West Bank in research for the film. We knew we wouldn't be able to include everyone's story, but part of the reason for meeting them was to cross-reference information and verify the stories. We heard the same stories over and over again. From different children in different areas throughout the West Bank who were arrested, interrogated, and spent long periods in prison. Children who told about violence and humiliation during the arrests, detention and interrogations. Violations of the most basic rights that children have under international treaties.

And of course everyone repeated the fact that part of the method is to get the kids to incriminate their friends like you can see in the interrogation rooms in the film.