Türkiye has dispatched its 14th humanitarian aid ship to Gaza, carrying essential supplies to meet the needs of displaced Palestinians, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced.

“To heal the wounds of our Gazan brothers and sisters and meet their temporary shelter needs, we have launched our #ShipOfGoodness, ” Yerlikaya said on Tuesday on X.

The ship is carrying 10,460 tents, 14,350 blankets, 20 portable toilet and shower units, and 300 generators, totalling 871 tons of humanitarian aid, he noted.

He emphasised Ankara's commitment to helping those in need, stating: “As in the past, today we continue to stand by the oppressed and deliver the helping hand of our noble nation to those in need.”

The shipment reflects Türkiye’s ongoing support for Palestinians and efforts to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which was devastated by Israel's use of air and artillery before a ceasefire agreement was reached with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas after more than 15 months.