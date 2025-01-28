WORLD
Pakistan outlaws disinformation with imprisonment up to three-years
Ex-PM Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has criticised the legislation as highly undemocratic, while journalists say they were not consulted.
Such laws can impede journalism, according to the group, which promotes freedom of expression and information globally. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
January 28, 2025

Pakistan has criminalised online disinformation, passing legislation that enshrines punishments of up to three years in prison, a decision journalists say is designed to crack down on dissent.

The law targets anyone who "intentionally disseminates" information online that they have "reason to believe to be false or fake and likely to cause or create a sense of fear, panic or disorder or unrest".

The law was rushed through the National Assembly with little warning last week before being approved by the Senate on Tuesday as journalists walked out of the gallery in protest.

Senior journalist Asif Bashir Chaudhry, a member of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, told AFP the government had assured reporters they would be consulted but said they were "betrayed and backstabbed".

"We genuinely wanted a law against misinformation, but if it's not being done through open discussion but rather through fear and coercion, we will challenge it on every available platform," Chaudhry said.

The bill will now be passed to the president to be rubber-stamped.

RelatedPakistani journalist who supported ex-PM Imran Khan freed after four months
