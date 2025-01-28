Roksan Sarfati, a Turkish designer, has become a beacon of sustainable fashion by transforming discarded fabrics into unique creations under her brand.

Her journey began in 2013 after graduating in fashion design in Italy and gaining experience at some renowned Turkish brands. These roles exposed her to the textile industry’s vast fabric waste, sparking her determination to create a more equitable system.

"I saw how much fabric was thrown away during one of my trips to Ordu,” Sarfati tells TRT Espanol. “I discovered a store where 600 kilograms of fabric were wasted every month. I realised that there was a need for a fairer system," she adds.

This discovery was a turning point in her career. The huge amount of waste led her to transform these fabrics into hand-woven bags, each one unique.

With her parents’ support, she launched Mah-Roc, embodying the “zero waste” philosophy. From her Istanbul workshop, Sarfati meticulously collects, cleans, and sorts discarded materials, designing each piece to ensure no fabric is wasted. Then, the colour palettes are designed to complement a new collection of products.

"We don't waste any piece of fabric, no matter how small," she says. "Once, we collected about 600 kilos of fabric from the city of Ordu, but half of the bags were torn and dampened. We had to clean and sort each piece by hand," she adds.

In the face of the fast-paced industry, Roxan defends the philosophy of "slow fashion," which offers a sustainable and responsible alternative.

"Instead of producing large quantities that quickly go to waste, we prefer to create meticulously crafted pieces that last for years and retain their beauty over time," she states.

For Roksan, her bags are not just products: they are pieces that carry a soul and a story. Each bag is carefully crafted and tells the story of the fabrics that have been recovered. "Our goal is to produce items that encourage long-term and sustainable use, moving away from the constant buying patterns that harm the environment," Roksan adds.

Legacy of the Black Sea

Advocating for “slow fashion,” Sarfati prioritises high-quality, durable designs over mass production. Her creations, infused with the cultural heritage of Türkiye’s Black Sea region, feature traditional textile patterns and vibrant colours, preserving and celebrating traditional craftsmanship.

"Many of our designs are based on ancient textile patterns used in Türkiye. These details give each bag a cultural dimension that makes it stand out," she explains.

These influences are evident in the geometric patterns and vibrant colours inspired by the stunning natural surroundings of the region. Such details reinforce the connection of her products with cultural heritage, making them something more than just commercial items. In fact, they revive traditional craftsmanship, preserving it from extinction.

Training for a sustainable future