Trade between Türkiye and Syria has gained momentum at the start of the new year, with Turkish exports to Syria rising by 35.5 percent year-on-year to reach $219 million as of January 25, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat has announced.

On Tuesday, Bolat emphasised that the new administration in Syria is working in "close cooperation" with Türkiye, expressing optimism for progress in trade, investments, and reconstruction efforts.

The minister noted that essential goods such as food and construction materials were largely exempt from customs duties during the Syrian revolution.

However, the new administration introduced changes on January 11, revising 6,302 customs duties as part of a broader shift toward a unified customs policy to boost revenue.

“While customs duties on some items increased in northern Syria, others saw reductions. However, we have identified a disinformation campaign in certain reports falsely claiming that the new admini stration imposed higher duties on Turkish products compared to those from Arab countries,” Bolat said.

He clarified that the adjustments were made to address public expenditure needs and were not specifically targeted at Türkiye.

Strengthening bilateral ties

Bolat also highlighted the historical context of Türkiye-Syria trade relations, recalling that a free trade agreement was signed between the two nations in 2007.

However, the agreement was suspended following the civil war.

“We proposed reviving the agreement in its broadest sense, suggesting a product-by-product approach to negotiations. The Syrian side has responded positively to this proposal,” he said.

The minister added that Türkiye had warned Syria about the potential inflationary impact of increased customs duties on essential goods.