Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger are forging their own path after severing ties with ECOWAS, the regional bloc that has long been central to West Africa’s economic and security framework. Their departure signals a decisive rejection of external influences, including those of their former colonial ruler, France, and marks a shift towards greater self-reliance. Propelled by a shared ambition to reclaim control over their own gold, oil and sovereignty, the three states, led by military juntas, have embarked on a series of bold, rapid changes.

The shift was marked by a succession of military coups in all three countries since 2023, the subsequent booting out of French troops, an influx of Russian forces into the region, and finally a formal withdrawal from ECOWAS on January 29 2025.

The leaders of these countries say they are wresting back sovereignty over their territories and resources. While their citizens are buoyed by the flurry of anti-colonial activity, seeing their chance to reclaim their culture, decisions and future.

By casting off the yoke of France and ECOWAS, the Sahel states instead opted to strengthen their relationship with one another, creating a defence pact in September 2023. The Alliance of Sahel States (AES) mandates all three nations to provide mutual assistance in the event of an attack, somewhat similar to NATO’s Article 5.

“It is a good beginning for them to harmonise and to materialise their forces, but they need more than this,” Bakary Sambe, the regional director of the Senegalese-based Timbuktu Institute, tells TRT World.

Threat to territory

The urgency of such cooperation is evident. Several terror groups, some Al Qaeda affiliated, others allied with Daesh, have been engaged in a violent tug of war in the region. The dominant factions include Jama’at Nusrat al Islam wa al Muslimeen (JNIM), affiliated with al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), and Daesh’s Sahel Province (ISSP), formerly known as Daesh in the Greater Sahara.

These groups have intensified their attacks, gaining territory in the process. At least 3,470 people have been killed in the last six months and 2.6 million displaced in all three states, UN figures in December show. Terror and insurgent violence has been surging in Africa overall but particularly so in the Sahel region where in 2024, over half of extremist violence in the continent occurred.

Take Burkina Faso’s Barsologho massacre in August 2024, where civilians were recruited to dig trenches to ward off incoming JNIM attacks. The Justice Collective for Barsalogho, representing victims' families, say this exposed them to JNIM militants, who approached the civilians on motorbikes and gunned them down, killing hundreds.

Nearly a month later, in September, a small crew of JNIM terrorists used IEDs and kamikaze vehicles to attack Mali’s Modibo Keita International Airport outside the capital Bamako, mounting an Al Qaeda flag on the building.

On the same day, another small group launched an attack on the national gendarmerie academy, also in Bamako. The death toll is unclear, though international media put it between 50 to 70. The attacks on September 17 reveal how the Sahel militaries have been grappling with insufficient manpower and intelligence.

Neighbouring Mali suffered significant losses in its north in July during a three-day battle in Tinzaouten, where Tuareg-led separatists and other terrorist groups said they had killed 84 Wagner fighters and 47 Malian soldiers. ​​Andriy Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine's GUR military intelligence unit, was then quoted by state media as saying, “The rebels received all the necessary information they needed”.

Mali promptly cut off relations with Ukraine. Since then, Kiev has been accused of providing drones and support to Tuareg rebels in Mali, an allegation it has denied.

New playground of power

Nevertheless, the purported Ukraine-Russia influence in the Sahel has laid bare a new reality for the region.

“I think beyond all this problem between ECOWAS and AES, we can see also the risk of our region to…become more and more the new playground within this new big game between powers which are competing in our soil,” Sambe says.

Faced with such challenges, the AES has prioritised internal cooperation.

“It's something good for the region to harmonise their strategies,” Sambe tells TRT World. “But in the meantime, I think that they will need more capacity, if you know that just the Katiba Masina has more than 8,000 combatants.”

The Katiba Masina, allied with Ansar Dine, is one of many extremist armed groups that operate in Mali.

Ovigwe Eguegu, a policy analyst at Development Reimagined, an international development consultancy, tells TRT World that while the Sahel militaries are demonstrating resilience, they face significant structural issues.