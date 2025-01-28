TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish forces 'neutralise' 15 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq, Syria
"Two of the terrorists were targeted in the Gara region of northern Iraq, while 13 terrorists were targeted in the Euphrates Shield and Peace Spring operation zones in northern Syria," says Türkiye's National Defense Ministry.
Turkish forces 'neutralise' 15 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq, Syria
The Turkish Armed Forces will continue to carry out "rapid and continuous operations to destroy terrorism at its source," says Türkiye's National Defense Ministry. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
January 28, 2025

Turkish security forces "neutralised" 15 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq and northern Syria, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry has said.

Two of the terrorists were targeted in the Gara region of northern Iraq, while 13 terrorists were targeted in the Euphrates Shield and Peace Spring operation zones in Northern Syria, the ministry said on X.

The Turkish Armed Forces will continue to carry out "rapid and continuous operations to destroy terrorism at its source," it added. The term "neutralise" is used by Turkish authorities to indicate that the terrorists were killed, captured, or surrendered.

PKK terrorists frequently hide in northern Iraq to plan cross-border attacks against Türkiye. In northern Syria, Türkiye has carried out a series of successful anti-terror operations since 2016, including Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019), to prevent the establishment of a terror corridor and ensure the peaceful settlement of residents.

RECOMMENDED

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK. Since the fall of the Assad regime, the terrorist organisation PKK/YPG has attempted to exploit regional instability to create a "terror corridor" along the border with Türkiye.

RelatedTürkiye urges Iraq to designate PKK a terror group
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Death toll in Iran protests reaches 2,677: Human rights group
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire