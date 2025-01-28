A previously little-known Chinese company has shaken up the tech world with its groundbreaking approach to large language model training and accessibility, rivalling US AI giants at just a fraction of the cost.

Hangzhou-based AI company, DeepSeek claims it took just two months and spent under $6 million to build an AI model using Nvidia's less-advanced H800 chips, while OpenAI, Meta, and Google have burned billions on similar AI models.

However, what made DeepSeek stand out was not only its low cost but also its open-source philosophy, a radical move that has set the cat among the pigeons in the fast-growing sector.

The R1 model, released under the MIT licence, allows anyone to download, adapt, and fine-tune it. While it complies with Chinese content moderation rules within its home country, users outside of China enjoy full freedom to modify the model — a feature also adopted by Perplexity AI.

Following the R1 model announcement​, stocks of American big tech companies, including Nvidia and OpenAI-backed firms, saw sharp declines, with a combined loss of $1 trillion in market value.

US President Donald Trump described DeepSeek as a “positive development” but warned it should serve as “a wake-up call” for American industries to maintain their competitive edge.​

While Nvidia described R1 as “an excellent AI advancement”, one of the most influential tech venture capitalists in Silicon Valley, Marc Andreessen described it as “AI’s Sputnik”.

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman also praised the Chinese rival, saying it was "invigorating to have a new competitor."

Now the Chinese company’s cost-friendly approach is raising an intriguing possibility: could this mark the dawn of a more inclusive and accessible AI era, where innovation is no longer the privilege of only the tech behemoths?

‘Reinforcement learning’

DeepSeek’s success comes from its reliance on reinforcement learning (RL), an approach that has enabled the company to avoid the resource-heavy methods favoured by its competitors.

RL method allows systems to develop advanced reasoning skills by rewarding correct outcomes without needing pre-labelled datasets.