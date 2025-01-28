The UN humanitarian office criticised Israel's impending ban on the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, or the UNRWA, and urged a reversal of provisions that would force the agency to vacate all premises in the occupied East Jerusalem and cease operations by January 30, leading a loss of contact between the main aid deliverer in Gaza and Israel.

"As we have said since this was first discussed in the political realm of this conflict, this does not make any sense," spokesperson Jens Laerke said on Tuesday in response to a question by Anadolu Agency during a UN press briefing in Geneva.

"And I recall when they were first introduced, we urged, as a UN system, to reconsider these provisions," Laerke said, and reiterated: "It does not make sense to us."

Laerke reaffirmed the UN's full support for the UNRWA and its Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, amid mounting concerns about the ban's impact on humanitarian operations.

"We stand fully behind UNRWA and what they are doing and what Mr. Lazzarini's messaging about," he said, referring to Lazzarini's remarks that the agency will stay and deliver as much as it can amid risks against the safe movement in Gaza due to "no-contact policy" with Israel.

Calling the UN agency for Palestinian refugees the "backbone" of humanitarian efforts in the region, Laerke emphasised the agency's essential role.

He also stressed the agency's capacity of thousands of staff which continued to deliver logistics, health, and education services for over 15 months of the war.