The White House has paused federal grants and loans as President Donald Trump's administration begins an across-the-board ideological review of its spending, causing confusion and panic among organisations that rely on Washington for their financial lifeline.

Administration officials said on Tuesday the decision was necessary to ensure that all funding complies with Trump's executive orders, which are intended to undo steps on environmental justice and diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, efforts.

They also said that federal assistance to individuals would not be affected, including Social Security, Medicare, food stamps, student loans and scholarships.

However, the funding freeze could affect trillions of dollars, at least temporarily, and cause widespread disruption in health care research, education programmes and other initiatives.

Even grants that have been awarded but not spent are supposed to be halted. State agencies and early education centres appeared to be struggling to access money from Medicaid and Head Start, stirring anxiety with answers hard to come by in Washington.

Court battles are imminent, and Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James plans to ask a Manhattan federal court to block the Republican president's moves.

"My office will be taking imminent legal action against this administration's unconstitutional pause on federal funding," she said on social media.

The issue dominated the first briefing held by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. She said the administration was trying to be "good stewards" of public money by making sure that there was "no more funding for transgenderism and wokeness."

The pause on grants and loans is scheduled to take effect at 5 pm ET, just one day after agencies were informed of the decision.

"The use of Federal resources to advance Marxist equity, transgenderism, and green new deal social engineering policies is a waste of taxpayer dollars that does not improve the day-to-day lives of those we serve," wrote Matthew Vaeth, the acting director of the Office of Management and Budget.

'More lawlessness and chaos in America'