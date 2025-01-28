Three days of clashes between the Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) army and M23 fighters allegedly supported by Rwandan soldiers have killed more than 100 people in Goma city, according to an AFP tally of tolls from the eastern Congolese city's hospitals, a crisis that has sparked public fury in DRC's capital Kinshasa.

Nearly 1,000 wounded in the fighting have also flooded the capital of mineral-rich North Kivu province's hospitals, while a medic contacted by AFP said on Tuesday that "many bodies are still in the city" which "must be recovered as soon as possible" to avoid sanitary risks.

Meanwhile, vandalised embassies, looted supermarkets and piles of burning tyres marked chaotic demonstrations on Tuesday in capital Kinshasa to denounce the "inaction" of the international community over the conflict raging in Goma.

On foot or on motorbikes, hundreds of angry demonstrators responding to the "Paralyse the City" call of a youth collective gathered in the upscale district of Gombe in the north of Kinshasa and targeted the embassies of Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, France, Belgium and the United States.

They accused Rwanda and Uganda of actively supporting the armed group M23 which after a lightning offensive in North Kivu province with the alleged support of Rwandan troops entered the regional capital Goma on Sunday.

On Tuesday, they had taken control of its airport after raging street battles. Goma is a gateway to some of the most mineral-rich areas in the world.

The clashes have also claimed the lives of 13 South African peacekeepers, three Malawian soldiers and a UN peacekeeper.

The demonstrators accused the other countries of diplomatic inaction.

"Enough is enough", "We're going to destroy everything here. Today, we're going to finish with Rwanda," shouted one demonstrator to applause in front of the building that houses the Rwandan embassy in Kinshasa.

African countries immediately condemned attacks on their diplomatic missions in Kinshasa where the federal government claimed Rwandan forces were present during the takeover.

Video footage shared by The New Times showed Rwanda’s Embassy set on fire. It said no Rwandan diplomat was present at the time of the attack.

Kenya strongly condemned the attacks and looting of its embassy and described it as a grave violation of international law.

France denounced the attacks as "unacceptable" while the Congolese authorities called for calm.