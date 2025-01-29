WORLD
Trump plans to withdraw hundreds of US troops from Syria — Israeli media
Israeli official public broadcasting Kan says the withdrawal would raise major concerns in Tel Aviv.
According to a Pentagon announcement in December, the US has some 2,000 troops deployed in Syria. / Photo: AP Archive / AP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
January 29, 2025

US President Donald Trump intends to withdraw hundreds of American troops from Syria, according to Israeli media.

Israel's official public broadcasting, Kan, reported on Tuesday that "senior White House officials conveyed a message to their Israeli counterparts indicating that President Trump intends to pull US troops from Syria."

It added that "the withdrawal of American forces from Syria will raise significant concerns in Tel Aviv."

According to a Pentagon announcement in December, the US has some 2,000 troops deployed in Syria.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, who visited the occupied Mount Hermon in Syria on Tuesday, emphasising Israel's intent to maintain a military presence there indefinitely following its occupation last month.

"We will not allow hostile forces to establish a foothold in the security zone south of Syria, from here to the Sweida-Damascus axis. We will act against any threat," said Katz.

RelatedUN rights chief calls for lifting sanctions on Syria, meets Al Sharaa

Israeli violations

In December, taking advantage of Syrian oppositions toppling Bashar al Assad's regime, Israel expanded its occupation in the Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised zone in Mount Hermon.

On December 8, Israeli army launched extensive air strikes across Syria, destroying military sites, weaponry, and infrastructure, a violation of Syrian sovereignty that drew international condemnation.

Furthermore, Israel declared the collapse of the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement with Syria, deploying its military in the demilitarised zone of the Golan Heights, most of which it has occupied since 1967.

This move has faced criticism from the UN and Arab states.

