Trump issues executive order to defund 'gender-affirming' care for minors
The US president says the gender-affirming treatments are "destructive and life-altering", adding that he would work with Congress to allow children and parents to sue doctors who carry out such surgeries.
Trump says he would also work with Congress to draft legislation to allow children and parents to sue doctors who had carried out gender surgery. / Photo: AFP / AFP
January 29, 2025

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order barring federal support for "gender-affirming" medical care for people under the age of 19, according to the White House.

"It is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist or support the so-called 'transition' of a child from one sex to another," Trump said on Tuesday, calling the treatments "destructive and life-altering."

The directive instructs federal agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Services, to end coverage for such care under Medicaid, TRICARE and other federal insurance programmes.

It also urges the Justice Department to pursue litigation and draft legislation opposing "gender-affirming" medical practices for minors.

'Will occur very rarely'

Trump said he would also work with Congress to draft legislation to allow children and parents to sue doctors who had carried out gender surgery.

Last Monday, Trump signed an executive order titled "Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government."

It mandates that the federal government recognise only two biological sexes, male and female, as determined at conception.

Trump told the Davos forum last week that gender surgery "will occur very rarely" under his administration.

