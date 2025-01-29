WORLD
DRC, Rwandan leaders to meet in extraordinary summit amid Goma tensions
The M23 group has claimed control of Goma's airport, following days of intense clashes that killed over 100 people and wounded nearly 1,000.
African Union called on the M23 to lay down arms. / Photo: AP / AP
January 29, 2025

The president of the crisis-hit Democratic Republic of Congo was set to meet his Rwandan counterpart at an emergency summit on Wednesday, as M23 rebels appeared on the brink of seizing the key city of Goma.

The M23 armed group, backed by Rwanda, took control of Goma's airport on Tuesday, a security source said, following days of intense clashes that killed more than 100 people and wounded nearly 1,000, according to an AFP tally of tolls from the city's overflowing hospitals.

DRC leader Felix Tshisekedi was to meet Wednesday with Rwandan President Paul Kagame at an "extraordinary" summit of the East African Community hosted by Kenya, its president said.

It remained unclear how much of the provincial capital was under the control of Congolese forces versus the M23, which claimed it had taken the city on Sunday.

'Lay down arms': African Union

But as fighting eased on Tuesday night, only M23 rebels were visible on the streets, according to AFP journalists.

The security source said "more than 1,200 Congolese soldiers have surrendered and are confined" to the airport base of the UN's mission in the DRC.

At a UN Security Council meeting on the crisis on Tuesday, the world body's peacekeeping force in the DRC warned that the fighting risked reigniting ethnic conflicts dating to the genocide against the Tutsis and beyond.

After a previous meeting of the council on Sunday, the Congolese government expressed "dismay" at its "vague" statement, which stopped short of naming Rwanda.

At an emergency meeting on Tuesday, the African Union called on the M23 to "lay down arms."

SOURCE:AFP
