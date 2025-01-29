Lunar New Year festivals and prayers marked the start of the Year of the Snake around Asia and farther afield on Wednesday including in Moscow.

Hundreds of people lined up in the hours before midnight at the Wong Tai Sin Taoist temple in Hong Kong in a bid to be among the first to put incense sticks in the stands in front of the temple’s main hall.

“I wish my family will be blessed. I hope my business will run well. I pray for my country and wish people peace. I hope this coming year is better,” said Ming So, who visits the temple annually on the eve of the Lunar New Year.

The holiday is known as the Spring Festival in China, Tet in Vietnam and Seollal in Korea is a major festival celebrated by diaspora communities around the world. The snake, one of 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac, follows the just-ended Year of the Dragon.

The pop-pop of firecrackers greeted the new year outside Guan Di temple in Malaysia's capital, Kuala Lumpur, followed by lion dances to the rhythmic beat of drums and small cymbals.

Ethnic Chinese holding incense sticks in front of them bowed several times inside the temple before sticking the incense into elaborate gold-coloured pots, the smoke rising from the burning tips.

“Happy New Year”