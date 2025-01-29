Microsoft and OpenAI are probing if data output from the ChatGPT maker's technology was obtained in an unauthorised manner by a group linked to Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) startup DeepSeek, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Microsoft's security researchers observed that, in the fall, individuals they believed to be connected to DeepSeek exfiltrating a large amount of data using the OpenAI's application programming interface (API), the report said.

Microsoft, the largest investor for OpenAI, notified the company of suspicious activity, according to the Bloomberg report.

Low-cost Chinese AI startup DeepSeek, an alternative to US rivals, sparked a tech stock selloff on Monday as its free AI assistant overtook OpenAI's ChatGPT on Apple's App Store in the United States.

David Sacks, the White House's AI and crypto czar, told Fox News in an interview earlier on Tuesday that it was "possible" that DeepSeek stole intellectual property from the United States.