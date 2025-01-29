The idea that Israel has a "biblical" right to the occupied West Bank has become a favourite talking point among certain political figures.

Last week, Elise Stefanik, nominated by the US President Donald Trump as an ambassador to the United Nations, resonatedthis claim, giving a definitive “yes” when asked if she agreed with far-right Israeli officials who argue the entire West Bank is Israel’s biblical inheritance.

But this isn’t just a matter of political rhetoric. The "biblical right" narrative is rooted in Christian Zionism – a belief system that’s shaped both US foreign policy and Israel’s extensive human rights violations against Palestinians.

So, where does this idea come from, and does it hold any theological weight? Let’s break it down.

A ‘Biblical’ right? Not quite

The foundation of Christian Zionism is the belief that Israel has a God-given and unquestionable right to the land. But does this claim hold a theological basis? Not quite.

According to its proponents, certain biblical promises made to figures like Abraham translate directly to the modern state of Israel’s territorial claims. The most commonly cited verse comes from the Old Testament, where Abraham is told: “I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse.”

This verse is often used to argue that God gave the land of Israel to Abraham’s descendants – meaning, Israel has a "biblical right" to the West Bank.

But here’s the thing: that interpretation cherry-picks scripture. Revd Dr Stephen Sizer, an expert on Christian Zionism, points out that the promise in the Book of Genesis was made specifically to Abraham, not to his descendants in perpetuity, and certainly not to a modern nation-state.

“There’s nothing in the text to suggest that God intended the promise to apply unconditionally or forever,” Sizer explains.

He tells TRT World that this claim is nothing more than “a feeble attempt to justify colonisation from the Bible”.

Whose promised land?

Sizer, a former vicar and vocal critic of Christian Zionism, has written extensively on its theological flaws and political impact.

When asked whether the "Promised Land" was given exclusively to the Jewish people as their eternal inheritance, Sizer explains that the Bible directly counters the idea of unconditional land ownership, in fact.

“Contrary to popular assumption, the Scriptures repeatedly insist that the land belongs to God and that residence was always conditional. 'The land is mine and you reside in my land as foreigners and strangers.’ (Leviticus 25:23)"

Even Abraham himself, as described in Hebrews, saw the "promised land" as a temporary dwelling, ultimately looking forward to a heavenly inheritance, not a permanent, earthly possession.

“Residence was open to all God’s people on the basis of faith, not race. Indeed, the writer to Hebrews explains that the land was never their ultimate desire or inheritance, but a temporary residence until the coming of Jesus Christ. Their eternal inheritance, and ours, is heavenly, not earthly,” Sizer explains.

On the global stage, the argument for a "biblical right" fares no better.

UN Resolution 242 explicitly calls for Israel to withdraw from territories occupied in the 1967 war, including the West Bank. These settlements Israel has built on these lands violate international law, making the "biblical right" rhetoric not just flawed; but illegal, too.

Christian Zionism

Christian Zionism isn’t just an abstract theological belief – it has been a driving force in shaping US foreign policy.