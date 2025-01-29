Syrian leader Ahmed al Sharaa has asked Russia to hand over former regime leader Bashar al Assad.

A Syrian source familiar with the talks with Moscow told Reuters on Wednesdaythat Syria's leader Ahmed al Sharaa had requested that Russia hand over Assad and his close aides during the discussions with Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

The ousted Syrian president, a key Russian ally in the Middle East, fled to Moscow last year after being ousted, which ended five decades of rule by the Assad family.

Earlier a high-level Russian delegation which is in Syria expressed support for the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity following the fall of Assad, Moscow's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The delegation was led by Bogdanov, who is also Putin's special envoy on the Middle East and Africa and met with Syria's new leader Ahmed al Sharaa.

"The Russian side reaffirmed its unwavering support for the unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic," Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said the visit came at a "crunch point" in Russia-Syria relations, while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called it an "important trip".

"It is necessary to build and maintain a permanent dialogue with the Syrian authorities, which is what we will continue to do," Peskov told reporters.