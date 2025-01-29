The United States has suspended aid to Pakistan, leading to the temporary halt of several key projects as they await a review to be conducted by officials.

This decision comes days after Donald Trump, who in his first week as the 47th US president, ordered a pause to review if aid allocation was aligned with his foreign policy.

The suspension halts foreign aid programmes to several countries for a 90-day review period. There are 11 governance programmes affected by this order in Pakistan.

“The impacts could be considerable in Pakistan. Pakistan is one of the largest recipients of US development assistance in South Asia,” said Michael Kugelman, Washington-based director for the Wilson Centre’s South Asia Institute.

“Additionally, with US-Pakistan relations having been downsized since the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, the two sides have struggled to identify new anchors for cooperation,” he told TRT World.

Trump’s move follows a "stop-work" order by the US State Department on Friday for all existing foreign assistance and paused new aid, according to a cable seen by Reuters news agency.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking last week, emphasised this new diplomatic stance: “Every dollar we spend, every programme we fund, and every policy we pursue must be justified with the answer to three simple questions: Does it make America safer? Does it make America stronger? Does it make America more prosperous?”

On Friday, Rubio sent a cable to all US diplomatic posts about this decision. The cable provides a waiver only for emergency food assistance and foreign military financing for Israel and Egypt.

The impact of this freeze could be profound, given that the United States has long been the world’s largest provider of humanitarian aid.

What’s at stake for Pakistan?

The abrupt freeze that highlights the Trump administration’s commitment to its “America First” reveals scant regard for the disruption caused to Pakistan’s developmental landscape.

Last year, the US gave Pakistan more than $116 million in financial assistance, markedly lower than the $1 billion that Islamabad received in 2014 as part of assisting the US in its war in Afghanistan.

Numerous key development projects in Pakistan have come to a halt. Among them is the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP), a flagship initiative promoting the protection of cultural heritage, including historical buildings, archaeological sites, and indigenous crafts.

Critical energy programmes such as the Power Sector Improvement Activity and Pakistan Climate Financing Activity, alongside economic growth initiatives like the Pakistan Private Investment Initiative and Social Protection Activity, are now frozen mid-implementation.

The agriculture sector, too, is reeling from the pause, with projects like Climate Smart Agriculture and Recharge Pakistan left in limbo.

Democracy and governance programmes—ranging from strengthening electoral processes to building peace in conflict-prone regions—are among the 11 initiatives affected by the freeze.

Education and health projects, including efforts to improve girls’ education and tackle tuberculosis, have also been shelved.

While completed projects like the Gomal Zam Command Area Development and the FATA Economic Revitalisation Programme offer some consolation, the suspension reflects a broader issue of disengagement, potentially sabotaging long-term progress in Pakistan’s energy, agriculture, governance, and social sectors.

The suspension can dent the already strained ties between Islamabad and Washington.

“Development support had been one of the few constants against a backdrop of a lot of uncertainty about the future of bilateral ties. Regardless of whether the aid is resumed, this move by the Trump administration will bring another challenge to an already-tenuous relationship,” said Kugelman.

You are not them

The move has sparked particular attention in Pakistan. According to Geo TV, a US Consulate official in Karachi confirmed the pause in aid assistance as part of the broader executive order.