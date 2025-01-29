TÜRKİYE
Erdogan says that Hamas’ 471-day struggle has once again demonstrated that the spirit of resistance will not be lost
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with a delegation from Hamas in Ankara, including Muhammad Darwish, the head of the Hamas Shura Council. / Photo: AA / AA
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
January 29, 2025

Türkiye will continue to expose realities in Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, expressing hope for the successful completion of 2nd, and 3rd phases of the ceasefire.

On Wednesday, President Erdogan met with a delegation from Hamas in Ankara, including Muhammad Darwish, the head of the Hamas Shura Council, at the Presidential Complex.

The Turkish president stated that Hamas’ 471-day struggle has once again demonstrated that the spirit of resistance will not be lost.

President Erdogan emphasised that Türkiye will continue to speak out about the realities in Gaza and provide support,

The meeting was also attended by key Turkish officials, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalin, and Head of Türkiye's Communications Fahrettin Altun.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
