The open-source and free release of Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot DeepSeek has sent shockwaves through the crypto market, triggering a sharp selloff in digital assets. Now all eyes are on the US Federal Reserve’s upcoming interest rate decision.

DeepSeek, a large language model (LLM), operates with significantly lower resource consumption than its rivals, including US-based OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. Its rapid rise in popularity across global mobile app stores triggered stock losses among major Western tech firms such as Nvidia.

While Nvidia and other affected companies have seen some recovery, Bitcoin has lost over 5 percent, while altcoins have plunged as much as 15 percent. Blockchain-based AI projects have suffered the steepest declines.

The total market capitalisation of cryptocurrencies has dropped from $3.6 trillion to $3.3 trillion.

Decline in crypto assets

Mustafa Batuhan Tufaner, an economist at Beykent University in Istanbul, told Anadolu Agency that DeepSeek’s ability to offer a more efficient AI service at a lower cost has raised concerns about the viability of highly expensive AI projects, contributing to the decline in crypto assets.