Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned an Israeli air strike that killed three Turkish citizens near the Lebanon-Israel border. The individuals had been reported missing while attempting to cross into Israel illegally.

In a statement on Wednesday, the ministry confirmed that contact had been lost with the three Turkish nationals before they were killed in the air strike, and expressed deep sorrow over their deaths.

"We wish Allah’s mercy upon our citizens and extend our condolences to their families," the statement read, adding that procedures are underway to repatriate their bodies to Türkiye as soon as possible.