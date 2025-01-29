WORLD
Syria appoints Sharaa as interim president, dissolves all armed factions
Syria authorities announce dissolution of Assad-era army and security agencies, according to state media.
People sit in the Rawda caffe in the centre of the Syrian capital Damascus on January 29, 2025, as local TV broadcasts images of Syria's interim leader Ahmed al Sharaa. / Photo: AFP / AFP
January 29, 2025

Syria's new authorities announced that Ahmed al Sharaa, who took the helm after longtime ruler Bashar al Assad's ouster last month, was appointed interim president and tasked with forming a transitional legislature, state media reported.

Sharaa was appointed "as the country's president in the transitional phase", state media said on Wednesday, citing military official Hassan Abdel Ghani.

It added that Sharaa was authorised to "form a temporary legislative council... until a permanent constitution for the country is decided" after authorities announced the Assad-era parliament had been dissolved and the 2012 constitution suspended.

Military factions dissolved

Authorities also announced the dissolution of all armed groups involved in the ouster of Bashar al Assad last month, as well as the former government's army and security agencies, state media reported.

"All military factions are dissolved... and integrated into state institutions," state news agency SANA quoted military official Hassan Abdel Ghani as saying, also announcing "the dissolution of the defunct regime's army" and security agencies, as well as the Baath party, which ruled Syria for decades.

Sharaa to meet Qatari emir

Sharaa is also scheduled to meet with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Thursday at an as yet unspecified location.

“The head of the new Syrian administration, Ahmed al Sharaa, will meet with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad,” the Syrian Presidency said Wednesday on its official Telegram channel.

Syrian media outlets said the meeting will take place in the capital Damascus.

