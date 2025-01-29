WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump admin cancels deportation protections for 600,000 Venezuelans
The move reverses an order by former Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, which extended the protection for Venezuelan immigrants for 18 months.
Trump admin cancels deportation protections for 600,000 Venezuelans
"Before he left town, Mayorkas signed an order that said for 18 months they were going to extend this protection to people that are on TPS, which meant that they were going to be able to stay here and violate our laws for another 18 months," Noem says. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
January 29, 2025

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has said that the Trump administration has revoked a decision that would have protected roughly 600,000 people from Venezuela from deportation, putting some at risk of being removed from the country in about two months.

Noem signed a notice on Wednesday reversing a move by her predecessor, Alejandro Mayorkas, in the waning days of the Biden administration to extend Temporary Protected Status.

The change is effective immediately and comes amid a slew of actions as the Trump administration works to make good on promises to crack down on irregular immigration and carry out the largest mass deportation effort in US history.

"Before he left town, Mayorkas signed an order that said for 18 months they were going to extend this protection to people that are on Temporary Protected Status, which meant that they were going to be able to stay here and violate our laws for another 18 months," Noem told "Fox and Friends."

"We stopped that," Noem said.

Implications

Under the Biden administration's extension, protections for Venezuelans were extended until October 2026.

That now reverts to two separate designations — one that expires this April and one in September.

RECOMMENDED

Venezuelans would lose their ability to work in the US and be at risk of being deported.

Noem has until Saturday to decide what to do about the group whose protections expire in April and until July 12 for those whose protections expire in September. If she does nothing, the protections automatically extend for another six months.

The US doesn't have diplomatic relations with Venezuela, limiting deportation options.

Federal regulations allow the extensions to be terminated early, though that's rarely been done, and groups sued when Trump took steps to end the protections during his first term.

The National TPS Alliance, an advocacy group, said Wednesday that it is prepared to challenge this decision in court.

Congress created TPS in 1990 to prevent deportations to countries suffering from natural disasters or civil strife, giving people authorisation to work in increments of up to 18 months at a time.

About 1 million immigrants from 17 countries are protected by TPS, including people from Venezuela, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, Afghanistan, Sudan, Ukraine and Lebanon. Venezuelans are one of the largest beneficiaries.

The TPS designation gives people the legal authority to be in the country but doesn't provide a long-term path to citizenship.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'