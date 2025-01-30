President Donald Trump is ordering US schools to stop teaching what he views as "critical race theory" and other material dealing with race and sexuality or risk losing their federal money.

The plan was outlined in executive orders signed by Trump on Wednesday.

The measure seeks to fulfil some of the Republican president's core campaign promises around education, though it's unclear how much power he has to enact the proposals.

His order on K-12 schools declares that federal money cannot be used on the "indoctrination" of children, including "radical gender ideology and critical race theory."

It says civil rights laws barring discrimination based on sex and race would be used to enforce the order, calling critical race theory an "inherently racist policy."

Trump also directs the education secretary to craft a strategy within 90 days to "end indoctrination in K-12 education."

Trump has appointed billionaire professional wrestling mogul Linda McMahon as his education chief, but her Senate confirmation hearing has not been scheduled.