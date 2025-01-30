WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trove of sensitive DeepSeek data exposed to open internet — cyber firm
Cybersecurity firm Wiz says the exposed data include software keys and chat logs that appeared to capture prompts being sent from users to the company's free AI assistant.
Trove of sensitive DeepSeek data exposed to open internet — cyber firm
DeepSeek's emergence has raised concerns that China may have overtaken the US in the AI race despite restrictions on its access to the most advanced chips. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
January 30, 2025

New York-based cybersecurity firm Wiz has said it has found a trove of sensitive data from the Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek inadvertently exposed to the open internet.

In a blog post published on Wednesday, Wiz said that scans of DeepSeek's infrastructure showed that the company had accidentally left more than a million lines of data available unsecured.

Those included digital software keys and chat logs that appeared to capture prompts being sent from users to the company's free AI assistant.

"More critically, the exposure allowed for full database control and potential privilege escalation within the DeepSeek environment, without any authentication or defence mechanism to the outside world," the blog post said.

Wiz's chief technology officer said DeepSeek quickly secured the data after his firm alerted them.

"They took it down in less than an hour," Ami Luttwak said. "But this was so simple to find we believe we're not the only ones who found it."

RECOMMENDED
RelatedCan China’s low-cost and open-source DeepSeek democratise the AI scene?

Thrill and anxiety

DeepSeek's practically overnight success following the launch of its AI assistant has thrilled China and sparked anxiety in America.

Its emergence has raised concerns that China may have overtaken the US in the AI race despite restrictions on its access to the most advanced chips.

The Chinese company's apparent ability to match OpenAI's capabilities at a much lower cost has posed questions over the sustainability of the business models and profit margins of US AI giants such as Nvidia and Microsoft.

By Monday, it had overtaken US rival ChatGPT in downloads from Apple's App Store, triggering a global selloff in tech shares.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'