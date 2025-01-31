Georgia has been busy dealing with several major developments over the past 12 months—there was a parliamentary election, tension over its EU membership, and shifts in its foreign policy direction. In short, a lot has happened.

On Wednesday, Georgia announced its suspension of participation in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). The decision was taken primarily in response to PACE’s adoption of a resolution that criticised Georgia and called for fresh parliamentary elections.

Tbilisi's decision to sidestep PACE also follows EU’s suspension of visa-free travel for Georgians in response to the alleged crackdown on pro-EU protesters.

The Georgian government viewed the PACE resolution as an infringement on its sovereignty and a misrepresentation of its internal affairs.

Georgia’s Prime Minister, Irakli Kobakhidze, emphasised that his country remains a member of the Council of Europe and his government was ready to cooperate on any issue. PACE is the Council of Europe's parliamentary arm that primarily focuses on discussing issues of democracy and human rights.

Kobakhidze said that “many reservations” in the PACE resolution were “unacceptable, unfair and groundless”, with the entry about new elections “going beyond jurisdiction of the Assembly, infringing the sovereignty of the state, and ignoring the will of over 1,120,000 of voters” who had supported the ruling party in the elections.

“If the attitude towards the Georgian people and our country changes, of course, we will return to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, however, in the situation we see today, of course, there is no point in working there”, he said.

A cycle of rising tensions

On Monday, EU’s foreign ministers approved the partial suspension of visa-free travel for Georgian officials who travel on diplomatic passports.

Speaking to Euronews, a day after the announcement of the suspension, Georgian foreign minister Maka Botochorishvili called the decision “politically wrong.” She claimed that legally, “it is absolutely groundless and nonsense”.

“There is no proof or explanation how Georgian diplomats are creating threats or threatening public order in the European Union or EU member states,” she said.

“I just think that it is absolutely against European values or something that we refer to very often, and that is very unfortunate,” she added.

Earlier, Polish interior minister Tomasz Siemoniak had said that a country “which trample down these values should not benefit from easier access to the EU.”

Botchorishvili rejected the idea and, and emphasised on Georgia’s willingness to pursue its path to EU membership.