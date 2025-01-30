Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al Shaibani said discussions with a Qatari delegation in Damascus Thursday included reconstruction in the war-torn country, during the first visit by a head of state since Bashar al Assad's ouster.

The trip by Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, less than two months after opposition groups ousted Assad, comes a day after Syrian leader Ahmed al Sharaa was appointed interim president for an unspecified transitional period.

It also follows a visit by Qatar's prime minister earlier this month.

"We discussed a comprehensive framework for bilateral cooperation concerning reconstruction" in the country devastated by nearly 14 years of civil war, Shaibani said during a press conference with Qatari Minister of State at the foreign ministry, Mohammed al Khulaifi.

He said their talks covered "vital sectors including infrastructure... investment and banking services, paving the way for economic recovery, health and education".

Khulaifi welcomed Wednesday's announcement by Syria's authorities "on the end of the revolutionary phase and the transition to the phase of establishing the state".

Doha will continue "to provide the required support on all humanitarian and service levels, and also regarding infrastructure and electricity", he told the press conference.

Syria's new authorities on Wednesday said Sharaa had been tasked with forming a transitional legislature, and they also announced the dissolution of all armed groups involved in Assad's overthrow, as well as the former government's army.

'Historic visit'

Qatar's emir arrived Thursday on "an official visit to Damascus" where he was welcomed by Sharaa, a statement from the Qatari court said.