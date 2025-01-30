WORLD
3 MIN READ
What made us might have made aliens too and here’s why
NASA’s latest asteroid samples reveal that key ingredients for life likely arrived from space billions of years ago, hinting at the possibility of extraterrestrial life.
What made us might have made aliens too and here’s why
If life-building materials exist in space, alien life could have formed elsewhere in the universe, having emerged from similar conditions. / Photo: AP / AP
Berra InceBerra Ince
January 30, 2025

For a long time, scientists have wondered how life began on Earth. One big question is whether the building blocks of life were created here or if they came from space.

NASA’s new asteroid samples provide strong evidence that some of these ingredients may have arrived from space billions of years ago.

NASA’s Osiris-Rex spacecraft travelled to an asteroid called Bennu, collected samples, and brought them back to Earth in 2023.

Scientists have now studied these samples and found some key clues. In the 122 grams of dust and pebbles it collected were amino acids, nitrogen as well as salty minerals, all of which are essential to life.

NASA scientist Daniel Glavin noted that one of the most unexpected findings was the large amount of nitrogen, including ammonia, in the asteroid samples.

Bennu, a small asteroid about half a kilometre wide, was once part of a much larger asteroid that broke apart after collisions with other space rocks.

Scientists now believe that this original asteroid contained a vast system of underground lakes or even oceans. Over time, the water evaporated, leaving behind salty mineral traces that provide important clues about its watery past.

RelatedExperts unveil 'alien' bodies as Mexico lawmakers discuss extraterrestrial life

Why the findings might hint at alien life

RECOMMENDED

While similar organic molecules have been detected in meteorites before, Glavin said that those from Bennu are extraterrestrial, they formed in space rather than being contaminated by Earth’s environment.

This means that if these materials were already floating around space billions of years ago, they could have landed on young Earth and helped life begin.

This backs the idea that if these life-building materials exist in space, alien life could have formed elsewhere in the universe, having emerged from similar conditions.

Although this discovery has become an exciting push for the search for extraterrestrial life, scientists are still looking for more evidence.

There is growing interest in sending a mission to gather rocks and soil from Ceres, a dwarf planet in the main asteroid belt that may have once held water.

Meanwhile, Jupiter’s moon Europa and Saturn’s moon Enceladus, both believed to contain subsurface oceans, remain top priorities for future exploration.

NASA has also collected core samples from Mars, but their return to Earth is currently on hold as the agency explores the fastest and most cost-effective way to retrieve them.

“Are we alone?” asked the Smithsonian Institution’s Tim McCoy, one of the lead study authors.

“That’s one of the questions we’re trying to answer.”

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'