Türkiye is expecting a price offer for the procurement of Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen its air force capabilities, according to the country's Ministry of National Defence (MSB).

MSB sources stated that while Türkiye prioritises meeting its defence needs with domestically developed systems such as KAAN, HURJET, KIZILELMA, and ANKA-3, efforts to procure F-16 and Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft continue to address immediate operational requirements.

Officials confirmed that the Requirements Definition Document for the purchase of 40 Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft has been submitted to the UK Ministry of Defence and the relevant company.

The price offer is expected to arrive in the coming days. Meanwhile, technical negotiations regarding the procurement of F-16s are progressing positively.