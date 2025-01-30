Türkiye has strongly condemned Israel’s decision to ban the activities of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in the occupied Palestinian territories, calling it a blatant violation of international law.

In a statement on Thursday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry warned that the move is part of Israel’s broader policy of occupation and annexation, aimed at forcibly displacing Palestinians from their own land.

"This step marks a new phase in Israel’s systematic efforts to undermine Palestinian rights," the statement read. "It is also evident that, with this decision, Israel seeks to deprive Palestine refugees of their right to return to their homeland."

UNRWA’s critical role in supporting Palestinian refugees

UNRWA was established by the UN General Assembly in 1949 and has since been a lifeline for millions of Palestinian refugees, providing humanitarian aid, education, healthcare, and essential services under challenging conditions.