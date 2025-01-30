TÜRKİYE
Türkiye condemns Israel’s ban on UNRWA in occupied Palestinian territories
Ankara declares that it stands firmly behind UNRWA and will continue to advocate for the rights and dignity of the Palestinian people.
Palestinians received aid packages at the UNRWA center at al-Jala Street in Gaza City, Gaza on January 22, 2025. / Photo: AA / AA
January 30, 2025

Türkiye has strongly condemned Israel’s decision to ban the activities of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in the occupied Palestinian territories, calling it a blatant violation of international law.

In a statement on Thursday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry warned that the move is part of Israel’s broader policy of occupation and annexation, aimed at forcibly displacing Palestinians from their own land.

"This step marks a new phase in Israel’s systematic efforts to undermine Palestinian rights," the statement read. "It is also evident that, with this decision, Israel seeks to deprive Palestine refugees of their right to return to their homeland."

UNRWA’s critical role in supporting Palestinian refugees

UNRWA was established by the UN General Assembly in 1949 and has since been a lifeline for millions of Palestinian refugees, providing humanitarian aid, education, healthcare, and essential services under challenging conditions.

The agency operates with the strong support of UN member states and plays a vital role in mitigating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Israel’s ban on UNRWA’s operations comes at a time of growing humanitarian needs, raising concerns about the worsening conditions for displaced Palestinians.

Türkiye calls for international action

Türkiye has called on the international community to step up in support of UNRWA and take urgent measures to safeguard the rights of Palestinian refugees and promote regional peace.

"At this critical juncture, we urge the global community to back UNRWA and take necessary steps toward achieving lasting peace in the region," the statement emphasised.

Reaffirming its unwavering support for Palestinian rights, Türkiye declared that it stands firmly behind UNRWA and will continue to advocate for the rights and dignity of the Palestinian people.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
