WORLD
3 MIN READ
US officials say 'likely no survivors' in Potomac mid-air collision
The cause of the mid-air collision between the passenger plane and military helicopter remains under investigation.
US officials say 'likely no survivors' in Potomac mid-air collision
Donnelly said 300 first responders had been involved in the operation  most of it conducted in pitch darkness. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Emir Isci
January 30, 2025

United States officials state that there were likely no survivors after a passenger jet carrying 64 people collided in mid-air with a military helicopter and crashed into the icy waters of Washington's Potomac River.

"We are now at a point where we are switching from a rescue operation to a recovery operation," Washington Fire Chief John Donnelly told a news conference at Reagan National Airport on Thursday.

"At this point, we don't believe there are any survivors," Donnelly said, adding that 28 bodies had been recovered — including one from the helicopter.

As dawn broke over the crash site, emergency vessels with powerful arc lights and inflatables with diving teams could be seen moving back and forth over a wide area of the river.

Donnelly said 300 first responders had been involved in the operation — most of it conducted in pitch darkness.

"These responders found extremely frigid conditions, they found heavy wind, they found ice on the water, and they operated all night in those conditions," he said.

There were no details on the cause of the crash, with transport officials saying both aircraft were on standard flight patterns on a clear night with good visibility.

RECOMMENDED

"Do I think this was preventable? Absolutely," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told the news conference.

Dramatic audio from air traffic controllers showed them repeatedly asking the helicopter if it had the passenger jet "in sight", and then just before the crash telling it to "pass behind" the plane.

"I just saw a fireball and it was gone," one air traffic controller was heard telling another after communication with the helicopter was cut.

Meanwhile, the US army unit involved in the overnight collision with a passenger jet near Washington DC has been placed on an operational pause, two US officials reported, meaning helicopters from that unit will not be flying for the time being.

One of the officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said helicopters from the 12 Aviation Battalion would be temporarily grounded.

It is not clear how long the pause would last.

Other helicopters, like those from the National Guard, will still be allowed to help in recovery efforts, the official added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed