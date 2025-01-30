Türkiye has delivered 24 tons of food aid for Gaza as part of its ongoing humanitarian support for Palestinians, the National Defence Ministry has announced.

A Turkish Air Force A400M military cargo plane transported the aid, landing at Amman Civil Airport in Jordan earlier in the day, the ministry said on Thursday.

The supplies will be transferred to Gaza through Jordanian authorities, who have been a key transit partner for humanitarian assistance to the besieged region.

Türkiye’s continued humanitarian efforts

Türkiye has been actively providing medical, food, and emergency aid to Gaza since the beginning of Israeli aggression after October 7, 2023. It has repeatedly called for an end to hostilities, the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, and a lasting ceasefire.

As the humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepens, Türkiye has vowed to continue its relief efforts in cooperation with regional partners and international organizations.

Aid to Lebanon

The Turkish state aid agency has also announced the donation of an ambulance to a Lebanese hospital.

In a ceremony at the Sidon Turkish Trauma and Rehabilitation Hospital, Lebanese Health Minister Firas al-Abyad expressed his gratitude to Türkiye for providing aid, especially medical supplies, during recent Israeli attacks.

He also thanked the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) for donating an ambulance and its continued support on Thursday.

Turkish Ambassador to Lebanon Murat Lutem said: “The Sidon Turkish Trauma and Rehabilitation Hospital, opened to give aid in the humanitarian crisis caused by the 2006 Israeli invasion, is once again fulfilling this role due to similar incursions, standing as a manifestation of solidarity between Türkiye and Lebanon.”