TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish airspace welcomed 2.3M flights in 2024
Transportation Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu says that Türkiye’s location at the crossroads of continents and trade routes has driven its success.
Turkish airspace welcomed 2.3M flights in 2024
Number of flights rose 5.5% year-on-year, official data shows. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
January 30, 2025

Turkish airspace welcomed 2.3 million flights last year, including over half a million overflights.

According to official data compiled by Anadolu Agency. the number of flights rose 5.5 percent on an annual basis last year, which translates to one flight every 14 seconds over Turkish skies.

Since 2002, the number of countries Türkiye has air transportation agreements with more than doubled from 81 to 175, and the number of international destinations rose from 60 in 50 countries to 349 destinations in 132 countries.

By the end of 2024, domestic traffic was 902,078 and international traffic was 866,779 flights.

The number of commercial flights was 1.4 million.

Türkiye’s advantageous location

RECOMMENDED

Transportation Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said that Türkiye’s location at the crossroads of continents and trade routes has driven its success. He noted that the number of active airports increased from 26 in 2002 to 58 in 2023.

Uraloglu said that with the investments made in the last 22 years, Türkiye boasts the widest flight network in the world.

“We can reach 1.5 billion people and a gross domestic product (GDP) of $51.2 trillion within a four-hour flight radius, as Türkiye is at the centreof 67 countries,” he said.

“This year, we will strive to ensure our civil aviation’s continued success, raise our passenger satisfaction, and provide necessary equipment with environmentally friendly projects.”

RelatedTürkiye's 2023 air traffic hits 2.1 million flights, one every 15 seconds
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed