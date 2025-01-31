US President Donald Trump has insisted that Egypt and Jordan would take in displaced people of Gaza, despite the two Arab nations dismissing his controversial plan to uproot Palestinians from the territory.

"They will do it," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday when asked for his response to the Egyptian and Jordanian refusal, and whether he would consider imposing tariffs on either country to push them.

"They're going to do it. We do a lot for them, and they're going to do it."

Trump's comments came a day after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah II rejected any forced displacement of Palestinians following Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.

After a ceasefire in Israel's war took effect on January 19, Trump last week floated a plan to "clean out" Gaza and for Palestinians to relocate to "safer" locations such as Egypt or Jordan.

He said Israel's 15-month war had reduced the Palestinian territory to a "demolition site."

'Clean out' Gaza

Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff made a rare trip to Gaza this week, the White House said, in a bid to prop up the fragile ceasefire. He also met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Witkoff, after his trip to the Middle East, described the devastation in Gaza as overwhelming.