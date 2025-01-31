The airspace around Washington DC is congested and complex — a combination aviation experts have long worried could lead to catastrophe.

Those fears materialised on Wednesday night when a military helicopter collided with an American Airlines plane, taking the lives of 67 people, including three soldiers and more than a dozen figure skaters.

By Thursday evening, bodies of 40 people were fished out from the Potomac River and search for others continued. Flight data and cockpit voice recorders were also recovered at the crash site.

Even in peak flying conditions, experts said, the airspace around Reagan Washington National Airport can challenge the most experienced pilots, who must navigate hundreds of other commercial planes, military aircraft and restricted areas around sensitive sites.

"This was a disaster waiting to happen," said Ross Aimer, a retired United Airlines captain and chief executive officer of Aero Consulting Experts.

"Those of us who have been around a long time have been yelling into a vacuum that something like this would happen because our systems are stretched to extremes."

There was no immediate word on the cause of the collision, but officials said flight conditions were clear as the jet arrived from Wichita, Kansas.

Investigators have already begun examining every aspect of the crash, including questions about why the Army Black Hawk helicopter was 100 feet above its permitted altitude and whether the air traffic control tower was properly staffed.

A Federal Aviation Administration report obtained by The Associated Press described staffing levels as "not normal for the time of day and volume of traffic."

As authorities piece together the nation's deadliest US airline crash since 2001, the tragedy has raised new concerns about the specific dangers at Reagan National, which has seen a series of near-misses in recent years.

Experts and some lawmakers said they are concerned that the airspace is about to get more congested in the wake of Congress' decision last year to ease restrictions that had limited the airport to nonstop flights within 2,012 kilometres of Washington, with few exceptions.

Lawmakers enabled airlines to launch new routes to destinations like Seattle and San Francisco. The plan fuelled intense debate about congestion versus convenience, with some legislators heralding new flights to their home states while others warned of potential tragedy.

The flight that crashed on Wednesday was not part of the expansion. It was added by American Airlines in January of last year amid a push by Kansas lawmakers for more service between Reagan National and Wichita.

Airliners and helicopters in close proximity

Commercial aircraft flying in and out of Reagan National have long had to contend with military helicopters traversing the same airspace within at-times startling proximity.

"Even if everybody is doing what they're supposed to be doing, you’ve only got a few hundred feet separation between aircraft coming in to land and the many helicopters along that route," said Jim Brauchle, a former US Air Force navigator and aviation attorney. "It doesn't leave a whole lot margin of error."

Pilots have long warned of a "nightmare scenario" near the airport with commercial jetliners and military helicopters crossing paths, especially at night when the bright lights of the city can make seeing oncoming aircraft more difficult.

Retired US Army National Guard pilot Darrell Feller said the deadly collision reminded him of an incident he experienced a decade ago when he was flying a military helicopter south along the Potomac River near Reagan National.

An air traffic controller advised him to be on the lookout for a jetliner landing on Runway 3-3, an approach that requires planes to fly directly over the route used by military and law enforcement helicopters transiting the nation’s capital.

Not always easy to spot airliners

Feller was unable to pick out the oncoming jetliner against the lights of the city and cars on a nearby bridge. He immediately descended, skimming just 50 feet over the water to ensure the descending jetliner would pass over him.

"I could not see him. I lost him in the city lights," Feller, who retired from the Army in 2014, recounted on Thursday. "It did scare me."

Feller's experience was eerily similar to what experts said may have happed with the crew of the Army helicopter on Wednesday shortly before 9 pm as they flew south along the Potomac River and collided with an American Airlines Flight 5342 landing at Runway 3-3.