Italy denies asylum for 43 migrants sent to Albania amid legal concerns
Rights groups have condemned the rushed and unlawful asylum process, alleging denial of legal assistance, with migrants given a week to appeal or face deportation.
Italian media reported they were from Bangladesh, Egypt, Ivory Coast and Gambia. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Esra YAGMUR
January 31, 2025

Italian authorities rejected the asylum requests of 43 asylum-seekers transferred to Albania in a speedy procedure that a non-governmental delegation observing the process said illegally deprived them of legal assistance.

“The commission is clearly operating in line with the expressed desire of the government to refuse the asylum requests, in violation of international, European and constitutional law,’’ the TAI Asylum and Immigration Board said in a statement on Thursday.

The migrants were among 49 people who were transferred to Albania on an Italian naval ship Tuesday under a five-year agreement with Albania to process asylum cases outside EU borders in centers built and operated by Italy.

Italian media reported they were from Bangladesh, Egypt, Ivory Coast and Gambia.

Five migrants were brought to Italy immediately, because they were minors or deemed vulnerable.

Of the remaining, 43 underwent a speedy asylum hearing. One additional case will be heard separately.

This was the first group of migrants to be processed, after courts in Italy refused to approve the transfer to Albania of two groups brought there last year.

The 43 asylum-seekers did not have legal counsel, nor did they have enough time to prepare themselves properly for the hearing, the delegation said. In all cases, authorities deemed the asylum request “unfounded.”

“These are decisions that involve the lives of asylum-seekers who have terrible stories of violence and torture behind them, and they cannot be taken in such a short period of time without the possibility of legal aid,’’ TAI said.

The asylum-seekers have seven days to go to an Italian court to appeal the decision, or face deportation directly from Albania under an agreement between the two countries. Italy has not been clear on how it would repatriate people whose requests are refused.

SOURCE:AP
