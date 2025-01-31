Italian authorities rejected the asylum requests of 43 asylum-seekers transferred to Albania in a speedy procedure that a non-governmental delegation observing the process said illegally deprived them of legal assistance.

“The commission is clearly operating in line with the expressed desire of the government to refuse the asylum requests, in violation of international, European and constitutional law,’’ the TAI Asylum and Immigration Board said in a statement on Thursday.

The migrants were among 49 people who were transferred to Albania on an Italian naval ship Tuesday under a five-year agreement with Albania to process asylum cases outside EU borders in centers built and operated by Italy.

Italian media reported they were from Bangladesh, Egypt, Ivory Coast and Gambia.

Five migrants were brought to Italy immediately, because they were minors or deemed vulnerable.

Of the remaining, 43 underwent a speedy asylum hearing. One additional case will be heard separately.