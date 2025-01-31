TÜRKİYE
Alperen Sengun becomes 2nd Turkish NBA All-Star
Sengun selection marks a historic milestone as he becomes only the second Turkish player in NBA history to earn an All-Star spot, following Mehmet Okur in 2007.
Alperen Sengun was named among the Western Conference reserves, joining a star-studded lineup that includes Anthony Davis and James Harden. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
January 31, 2025

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.

Drafted as the 16th pick in 2021 from Türkiye, the 22-year-old is averaging 19.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game this season, emerging as one of the Rockets’ standout players.

The Rockets currently hold second place in the Western Conference with a record of 32 wins and 14 losses, thanks in large part to Sengun’s contributions.

His selection marks a historic milestone as he becomes only the second Turkish player in NBA history to earn an All-Star spot, following Mehmet Okur in 2007.

Sengun was named among the Western Conference reserves, joining a star-studded lineup that includes Anthony Davis and James Harden. The Eastern Conference reserves feature Damian Lillard, Jaylen Brown and Pascal Siakam, among others.

BreakingShaq's record

In 2023, Alperen Sengun has made NBA history by becoming the youngest centre to score a career-high 33 points for his Houston Rockets team against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The game ended 140-132 in favour of the Lakers, but the 20-year-old Sengun still scored 14 of 17 from the field, adding 15 rebounds and six assists.

Sengun broke the three-decade record of Shaquille O’Neal, who scored 30 points at the age of 21 during the 1992-93 season.

NBA All-Star 2025

The NBA All-Star Game, set for February 16, will bring together 24 of the league’s top talents, including 10 starters announced last week and 14 reserves selected by NBA head coaches.

Each conference’s reserves include two guards, three frontcourt players and two additional players at any position.

For the Western Conference, Sengun joins fellow first-time All-Stars Victor Wembanyama and Jalen Williams, alongside seasoned veterans like LeBron James and Stephen Curry, who were named starters.

In the Eastern Conference, rising stars such as Cade Cunningham and Evan Mobley make their debuts alongside established names like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
