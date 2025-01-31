Türkiye's tourism revenues in 2024 has jumped 8.3 percent year-on-year to $61.1 billion, hitting a new historic high.

Türkiye continues to strengthen its tourism sector, drawing an increasing number of international visitors each year.

Türkiye welcomed 62.2 million visitors in 2024, a 9 percent increase from the previous year, surpassing the 49.2 million foreign tourists recorded in 2023, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.

Average expenditures per capita from visitors in 2024 were $972 in total, and $97 per night.

In 2024, visitors visited Türkiye mostly for "travel, entertainment, sporting , and cultural activities" with 64.9 percent.

The number of Turkish citizens visiting abroad also rose 2.9 percent in 2024 on a yearly basis to 11.4 million.