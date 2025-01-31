An Israeli air strike on Beqaa, eastern Lebanon, killed two people and injured 10 others, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported on Friday.

“At approximately 3 am (0100GMT) on Friday, Israeli enemy warplanes carried out an airstrike on the Eastern Mountain Range in the Beqaa region,” Lebanon’s National News Agency also reported.

It added that the air strike on the town of Janta, in the Beqaa Valley, “resulted in two martyrs and 10 individuals wounded.”

On Thursday, the Israeli army committed 15 more violations of the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon.

The latest breaches bring the total number of violations since the agreement came into force in late November to 823, according to statistics compiled by Anadolu based on announcements from Lebanon's National News Agency.