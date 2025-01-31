WORLD
Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for deadly drunk driving crash after Trump pardon
Emily Hernandez, recently pardoned for her role in the Capitol attack, has been sentenced to 10 years for a crash that killed one and injured another.
By Esra YAGMUR
January 31, 2025

A woman charged in the 2021 Capitol attack who was pardoned last week by US President Donald Trump has now been sentenced to 10 years in prison over a drunk driving crash that killed another driver.

Emily Hernandez, 24, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated in the crash that killed Victoria Wilson and seriously injured her husband, Ryan Wilson, as they were celebrating their wedding anniversary.

Hernandez was driving the wrong way on a Missouri interstate on Jan. 5, 2022, when she crashed into the couple’s vehicle, NBC affiliate KDSK reported.

She had previously served 30 days in federal prison after being photographed holding a broken nameplate from then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Capitol riot.

In one of his first executive actions, Trump pardoned nearly 1,500 people charged in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, including people who had pleaded guilty to violent offenses, a move that took even some Republicans by surprise.

On Jan. 6, 2021, near the end of Trump’s first White House term, a mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in an effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, in which incoming President Joe Biden was the winner.

The attack led to multiple deaths, injuries, and arrests, prompting congressional investigations and federal prosecutions.

