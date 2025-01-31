Gold prices scaled an all-time high, briefly touching the $2,800 mark, as market participants rushed to the safe-haven asset after US president Donald trump reiterated his tariff threats.

Spot gold steadied at $2,794.58 per ounce by 0930 GMT, after hitting record peak of $2,800.99 earlier in the session. Prices rose over 6 percent for the month and 1 percent for the week.

US gold futures were little changed at $2,824.90.

"The rally could hold for as long there is uncertainty in the market. A lot of today's uncertainty stems from not knowing whether and how tariffs will be applied," said WisdomTree commodities strategist Nitesh Shah.

Trump reiterated on Thursday the United States would impose a 25 percent duty on imports from Mexico and Canada and said he was still considering new tariffs on Chinese goods.

Bullion is a preferred asset during times of economic and geopolitical turmoil.

"We see central bank buying as the strongest structural force in the gold market, underpinning our long-term constructive view," said Carsten Menke, analyst at Julius Baer.

Market focus will now switch to the December US personal consumption expenditures price index report due at 1330 GMT, the Federal Reserve's favoured gauge of inflation, due later in the day.