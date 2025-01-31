WORLD
Beethoven or birds? ECB seeks ideas for new  banknote designs
The European Central Bank is set to revamp euro banknotes for the first time in 23 years, with proposed designs showcasing European cultural figures like Beethoven and Marie Curie or nature-inspired themes of birds and rivers.
The ECB will open the contest this year and select the design in 2026 although the new banknotes will only go into circulation several years later. / Photo: AP / AP
By Esra YAGMUR
January 31, 2025

The European Central Bank is seeking a new design for euro banknotes, with possible subjects including great cultural figures like German composer Ludwig van Beethoven, or birds and rivers.

The first revamp of euro banknotes since their launch 23 years ago is designed to make them more appealing and relatable. They currently feature nameless bridges and windows.

Designers can choose from two alternative sets of motifs: European culture or a combination of rivers, birds and European institutions.

Under the former, the fronts of the euro's six banknote denominations will feature famous Europeans.

In ascending order of banknote value, these are: Greek opera singer Maria Callas, Beethoven, Polish-French scientist Marie Curie, Spanish author Miguel de Cervantes, Italian artist and inventor Leonardo da Vinci and Austrian peace activist Bertha von Suttner.

These names, put forward by a group of independent experts and then picked by the ECB, might prove controversial as only six of the euro zone's 20 countries are represented.

The reverse will feature cultural events or facilities such as a song festival or a library.

The alternative motif will feature birds and rivers on the front of the notes, and European institutions including the ECB itself on the reverse.

The ECB will open the contest this year and select the design in 2026 although the new banknotes will only go into circulation several years later.

SOURCE:Reuters
