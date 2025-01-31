WORLD
2 MIN READ
EU to Pakistan: GSP+ status depends on addressing concerns
Pakistani exports rely on duty-free or concessional access to the European markets.
EU to Pakistan: GSP+ status depends on addressing concerns
Pakistan has become the largest beneficiary of GSP+, with Pakistani businesses increasing their exports to the EU market by 108% since the launch of the trade scheme in 2014. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
January 31, 2025

The European Union has told Pakistan that its status as a duty-free exporter to the bloc will continue to depend on the progress the country makes in addressing concerns about civil and labour rights and the independence of media.

This message was conveyed by Olof Skoog, the EU's special representative for human rights, as she wrapped up a weeklong visit to Islamabad on Friday.

The visit was aimed at engaging Pakistani officials so they can address the EU's concern that can undermine the country's GSP+ status, which is under assessment, an EU statement said.

Pakistan's exports to Europe have doubled since 2014 when it was awarded the status of duty-free exporter under the EU's Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus, or GSP+, incentives for developing countries.

RECOMMENDED

However, the EU statement said the trade benefits enjoyed by it "under GSP+ depend on the progress made on addressing a list of issues.

It said that the "EU welcomes the fact that Pakistan has become the largest beneficiary of GSP+, with Pakistani businesses increasing their exports to the EU market by 108% since the launch of the trade scheme in 2014".

RelatedEU pressures Pakistan to support UN resolution against Russia

The statement said that "as we approach the midterm of the current monitoring cycle, we encourage Pakistan to continue on its reform path as it prepares for reapplication under the upcoming new GSP+ regulation".

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed