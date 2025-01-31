Earlier this week, Guatemalan authorities, in coordination with Interpol, arrested Yoel Alter, a 35-year-old senior figure in the controversial Jewish sect Lev Tahor.

Alter, wearing the group’s signature brown cloak, was detained outside a government-run centre for minors in Guatemala City.

He was wanted in Mexico for human trafficking and is expected to be extradited soon.

The arrest comes amid a deepening crisis involving Lev Tahor in Guatemala.

Authorities have taken at least 148 children into protective custody after separating them from their parents, who are accused of severe abuse, including rape, according to prosecutors.

The operation carried out in Oratorio, a rural area about 78 kilometres southeast of Guatemala City, has renewed concerns over the group’s practices, which have been linked to similar accusations in the past.

“Based on the statements of the complainants, the evidence obtained, and the medical examinations, it was possible to establish that there are forms of human trafficking against these minors, such as forced marriage, abuse, and related crimes,” said Nancy Paiz, a prosecutor with Guatemala’s Office Against Human Trafficking.

The children remain under government protection while investigations continue.

Authorities also allege that some of the group’s young mothers deliberately starved their children under orders from Lev Tahor leaders to pressure the government.

Alter is the second Lev Tahor member arrested in Central America this month.

Earlier, Jonathan Emmanuel Cardona Castillo, who had been on the run after facing child abuse and rape charges, was captured.

In December, Guatemalan police raided the sect’s compound in Santa Rosa, rescuing 160 minors and 40 women.