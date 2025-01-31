WORLD
Kremlin declines to comment on North Korean troops' withdrawal reports
Western media and Ukrainian officials report North Korean troops withdrawing from Ukraine frontlines.
"There are a lot of different arguments out there, both right and wrong,"  Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov tells reporters. / Photo Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Emir Isci
January 31, 2025

The Kremlin has declined to comment on reports that North Korean soldiers fighting with Russia's army had been pulled back from the front line.

Western, South Korean and Ukrainian intelligence agencies say Pyongyang had deployed more than 10,000 troops to support Russia's forces fighting in its western Kursk region, where Ukraine is mounting a cross-border offensive.

Citing United States and Ukrainian officials, the New York Times on Thursday reported that the North Korean troops had been pulled back from the front and had not been seen fighting there for around two weeks, after suffering heavy casualties in combat.

Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak on Wednesday said that "some North Korean units have been pulled back from the front line in the Kursk region, according to reports from Ukraine's Special Operations Forces".

'Not worth commenting'

When asked about the reports, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment.

"There are a lot of different arguments out there, both right and wrong," he told reporters.

"It's not worth commenting on every time," he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has published footage of what he said were captured North Korean soldiers taken by Ukraine's forces in the Kursk region.

Kiev and the West decried the deployment of North Korean fighters as a major escalation in the three-year conflict.

SOURCE:AFP
