TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye slams UN peacekeeping mandate extension without TRNC consent
Ankara expresses deep disappointment over the Security Council’s insistence on referencing outdated settlement models that "no longer reflect the political realities on the island."
Türkiye slams UN peacekeeping mandate extension without TRNC consent
The UN Security Council on Friday unanimously adopted a resolution renewing the mandate of its peacekeeping mission in Cyprus (UNFICYP) for another year. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
January 31, 2025

Türkiye has strongly criticised the United Nations Security Council for extending the mandate of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) without obtaining the consent of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

The decision, enshrined in Resolution 2771 (2025), was adopted on Friday and is viewed by Ankara as a violation of established UN practices.

Ankara reaffirmed its support for the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the TRNC, which condemned the move.

"We remind that the Force operates in TRNC territory solely due to the goodwill of TRNC authorities," the statement said, underscoring the urgent need to establish a legal basis for the continuation of UNFICYP’s activities.

'Outdated settlement models'

Türkiye also expressed deep disappointment over the Security Council’s insistence on referencing outdated settlement models that no longer reflect the political realities on the island.

Reiterating its stance, Türkiye emphasised that a just, lasting, and sustainable resolution to the Cyprus issue can only be achieved by acknowledging the realities on the ground.

It called on the UN to recognise the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot people.

RECOMMENDED

Decades-long dispute

Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots despite a series of diplomatic efforts to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

Ethnic attacks starting in the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to withdraw into enclaves for their safety.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece’s annexation of the island led to Türkiye’s military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. As a result, the TRNC was founded in 1983.

It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Türkiye, Greece, and the UK.

The Greek Cypriot Administration entered the EU in 2004, the same year that Greek Cypriots single-handedly blocked a UN plan to end the longstanding dispute.

RelatedTürkiye slams US decision on arms, military training for Greek Cypriots
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed