WORLD
2 MIN READ
Venezuela must accept returned migrants from US: Trump's envoy
The Trump administration urges Maduro to comply, citing possible consequences
Venezuela must accept returned migrants from US: Trump's envoy
"President Trump expects Nicolas Maduro to take back all of the Venezuelan criminals and gang members that have been exported to the United States, and to do so unequivocally and without condition," says Mauricio Claver-Carone. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Emir Isci
January 31, 2025

United States President Donald Trump sent an envoy to Venezuela to urge the country’s leader, Nicolás Maduro, to accept the unconditional return of deported Venezuelans or face consequences.

Richard Grenell, an outspoken ally of Trump who serves in a broad role as envoy for special missions, travelled to Caracas on Friday to speak to Maduro as the new administration vows to push a hard line.

"President Trump expects Nicolas Maduro to take back all of the Venezuelan criminals and gang members that have been exported to the United States, and to do so unequivocally and without condition," said Mauricio Claver-Carone, the US special envoy for Latin America.

He said that Grenell was also demanding that "American hostages need to be released — immediately, unequivocally".

RECOMMENDED

"All I would do on this call is urge the Maduro government — the Maduro regime — in Venezuela, to heed to Special Envoy Ric Grenell and to his demands and what he puts on the table, because ultimately, there will be consequences otherwise," Claver-Carone told reporters.

Venezuela's communication minister, Freddy Nanez, confirmed on Telegram that Maduro accepted a meeting with Grenell but suggested that the Venezuelan side did not expect agreements.

It would be one of the first known meetings by the second Trump administration with a government it considers hostile since the inauguration.

RelatedTrump admin cancels deportation protections for 600,000 Venezuelans
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed